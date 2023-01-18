SNOW and ice dangers have prompted two more Yellow Warnings from the Met Office this morning, Wednesday.
An alert for snow and ice covers all of Devon from Noon today, Wednesday, for 24 hours.
The second warns of ice causing disruption this evening from 5pm until 10am tomorrow.
A Met Office spokesperson said” ‘Wintry showers will bring further disruption from ice and snow.
‘Showers will affect the warning area, these falling as a mix of rain and hail near coasts, and sleet and snow inland at times, mainly overnight.
‘This will lead to some temporary snow accumulations at low levels, whilst higher ground of Northern Ireland and Wales in particular, could see a further 2-5 cm of snow.
‘For most parts of the warning area, however, ice will be the main hazard.
‘With temperatures quickly falling below freezing after dark, icy stretches on roads and pavements are likely.’