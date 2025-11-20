Just before 8am yesterday (November 19) the fire service were called to assist other agencies with a road traffic collision where someone was trapped within the vehicle.
Crews from Ivybridge, Crownhill and Plympton attended.
On arrival the crews confirmed that the incident involved one car that had aquaplaned and come to rest on its side in a layby.
Crews used stabilisation equipment, a forceable entry tool, a winch and cutting equipment to release the casualty from the vehicle.
The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.
