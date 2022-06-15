Duncombe Park, Kingsbridge cordoned off by police
Police have cordoned off Duncombe Park in Kingsbridge following an incident yesterday evening.
Duncombe Park
There is currently a police cordon in place at Duncombe Park in Kingsbridge.
The cordon extends from the car park fence around the play and exercise equipment.
According to local sources the cordon was put in place around 11pm to 11.30pm on Tuesday evening (June 14).
More details are expected from the police shortly
