Pupils at East Allington Primary School are celebrating the opening of their brand-new school library, created in direct response to pupil voice.
Children had requested a central space dedicated to reading, a calm, welcoming environment where they could immerse themselves in books and explore a wider range of texts.
With the support of the PTFA, a room previously used occasionally for meetings has been transformed into a beautiful and purposeful library space.
To help stock the library, pupils took part in a sponsored read, raising funds to purchase hundreds of new books.
This enabled the school to refresh and expand its collection.
The recent Usborne Book Fair, also organised by the PTFA, gave children additional opportunities to engage with a wide variety of high-quality texts and take ownership of their reading choices.
Reading remains a key priority at East Allington Primary School, alongside strong phonics teaching in the early years.
The school is proud of its pupils’ growing confidence, enjoyment, and engagement with reading, and the new library is already playing a central role in supporting this journey.
Liam Fielding, Executive Headteacher at East Allington Primary School, said: “Our new library is a wonderful addition to the school and is already inspiring our pupils to read more and explore a wide range of books.
“We are so grateful to our PTFA and families whose support has made this possible.
“This library is a space where children can learn, relax, and develop a lifelong love of reading."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said: "It’s fantastic to see pupils’ voices shaping their learning environment in such a meaningful way.
“The new library at East Allington Primary not only nurtures a love of reading but also fosters curiosity, imagination, and lifelong learning.
“Congratulations to the staff, pupils, and PTFA for creating such a welcoming and inspiring space."
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