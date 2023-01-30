TALENTED pupils are celebrating after achieving outstanding results in specialist music and drama exams.
All of the pupils who sat the LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) exams at the independent St Christopher’s Prep School and Nursery achieved either a merit or distinction.
LAMDA is open to anyone and encourages learners of all ages to develop a love of literature, poetry and drama. It is renowned for helping people gain conﬁdence in performance, speech and communication.
Headteacher of the Staverton day school, Alexandra Cottell, said: “I am absolutely delighted - what a fantastic achievement. The age of the children who took part ranged from six to 11 years and the exams were a mixture of Solo Introductory Levels to Grade 1 Acting Duologues and Group Devising Drama.
“This is a very high level for children of such a young age and we are so proud of them all. LAMDA has always been highly valued at St Christopher’s and we are seeing more and more children choose to take this additional opportunity.
“All of the children should be so pleased with their incredible achievements, and I know they are already looking forward to their next performances.