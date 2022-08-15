Seek out literature in Kingsbridge
Subscribe newsletter
Mum of two Charlotte Titterton has come up with a novel idea to get local children reading.
She has so far hidden 10 special packs around Kingsbridge containing a book, a bookmarker and magic painting sheets in the hope that they will be found. She is looking for local businesses and individuals to sponsor her and an further 215 have done so.
Her target is 500 altogether. Charlotte said: “I did a trial run at Easter hiding four packs in Kingsbridge and four at Loddiswell. If I manage to get enough sponsors I hope to hide more packs in Loddiswell and Chillington.”Charlotte has two daughters six-year old Luna and a two-year old Alberta and first got the idea when she began selling Osborne children’s books. She told us: “The packs contain a note telling the children they can either keep the book once they’ve read it, give it to somebody else or re-hide it.”If you would like to sponsor the packs you can call Charlotte on 07967 631509.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |