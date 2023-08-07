Co-organiser Jane Nichols says: “There will be loads to see and do for all the family. Get money/energy saving ideas, have fun exploring virtual reality and interactive thermal imaging, chat with local people about their experiences with different technologies, and find information from suppliers and installers. You’ll also have the chance to hear talks and get grants and funding advice from experts including South Dartmoor Community Energy and Lendology. Plus there will be great children’s workshops, and a raffle with some really useful, energy-saving prizes.”