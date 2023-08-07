Sustainable South Brent’s Energy Cafe is set to return on Saturday, September 9, from 10am to noon at the Old School Centre Community Centre (OSCC).
Building on last year’s highly successful Cafe, this free drop-in event offers even more advice, information and activities.
Co-organiser Jane Nichols says: “There will be loads to see and do for all the family. Get money/energy saving ideas, have fun exploring virtual reality and interactive thermal imaging, chat with local people about their experiences with different technologies, and find information from suppliers and installers. You’ll also have the chance to hear talks and get grants and funding advice from experts including South Dartmoor Community Energy and Lendology. Plus there will be great children’s workshops, and a raffle with some really useful, energy-saving prizes.”
Visitors can also discuss practical and affordable ways they can improve the energy performance of their home. Two great new local initiatives are being showcased by SSB’s Energy Team.
The Energy Cafe is just one of the inspirational free or low-cost events being offered at the Hub at the OSCC.
More details at SSB’s website: ssb.org.uk