A musical extravaganza is coming to Totnes courtesy of Billie Bottle’s Temple of Shibboleth, who are bringing their Mending Tour to the Barrel House.
The tour is promoting the release of the band’s eponymous debut album, produced by George Shilling (Blur/Primal Scream/Bjork).
The gig, from 8pm on Friday 21 April, will also feature folktronica duo, Solarference.
The Temple band is an all woman five-piece based in Devon who blend mythic progressive jazz with pop melodies.
They have been described by the online music magazine All About Jazz as ‘vigorous and unequivocally hip’.
Their show combines art-rock with melodic grooves telling stories about coping with the world as it is today, practically, soulfully and with humour.
Billie Bottle’s previous band ‘The Multiple’ is well known on the progressive rock scene and this latest line-up adds two new members to the original line-up.
Billie sings and plays piano and keyboards. She is joined by Viv Goodwin-Darke on flute and vocals, Roz Harding on alto sax, Anna Batson on bassoon and Emma Holbrook on drums.
With Billie, Viv also plays flute and sings for The Invisible Opera Company of Tibet, the tending of a vision sown with cult 70s band Gong.
She was also a key member of psychedelic rock band ‘Magic Bus’.
With Billie, Roz Harding has a long working relationship with avant-garde legends, Kate and Mike Westbrook.
People will also remember Billie from her surreal appearance on The Voice in 2015, performing a memorably stripped-down version of Snap’s classic rave anthem ‘The Power’ gaining the Twitter following of will.i.am alongsidea whopping 20,000 fans.
Between them all, the band members have played Ronnie Scotts, London Jazz Festival, The Jazz Cafe, King’s Place, Camden People’s Theatre, Teatro Rossini, Vortex Jazz Club and Halle Women in Jazz Festival.
Their music has featured on Jazz FM and BBC 6 Music and the quintet have played live on air for BBC Radio 3 (Late Junction and In Tune) as well as BBC Radio 4.
Solarference are singers and sound artists Nic Janaway and Sarah Owen whgo perform a genre-defying mix of live electronics and traditional folk.
With voice and harmony at the heart of the music, Solarference meet audiences with an intense live energy.
Billie Bottle’s Temple of Shibboleth was released worldwide on double vinyl and digital download on 31 March 2023.
For tickets visit www.barrelhousetotnes.co.uk
For more information about Temple of Shibboleth, visit www.billiebottle.co.uk