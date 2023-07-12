An exhibition opened this week to raise funds and awareness for the Polycystic Kidney Disease Charity.
Up until July 30 the Flavel in Dartmouth will be hosting an exhibition of paintings by local artist Alan Jones, entitled Eclectic Paintings. And 30 per cent of takings will be donated to the charity.
A spokesperson for the exhibition said: “The title reflects the varied body of work, representing well the joy Alan has found in painting since retiring to the South Hams.”
Alan’s husband has Polycystic Kidney Disease and, they said, they hope the exhibition will both raise funds and awareness of PKD, the commonest form of inherited kidney disease in the world.