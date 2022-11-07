Church invites singers to Xmas concert
AS CHRISTMAS approaches, many churches up and down the country will be hosting performances of Handel’s Messiah - undoubtedly the composers best loved work.
The Friends of St Mary’s are organising a Come and Sing Messiah at St Mary’s Church in the heart of Totnes on Saturday November 19.
Seasoned or novice choral singers are invited to take part and experience the thrill of singing the glorious music alongside seasoned soloists Chloe Webb (soprano), Harriet Barlow (alto), Tony Gregg (tenor) and Peter Stradling (bass).
The messiah will be led by Mike Gibbons, the church’s director of music and Ian Curror will play the magnificent Father Willis organ.
Rehearsals will start at 2pm with a break before the concert, which is due to start at 7.30pm. The event will help fund the urgently needed restoration of the ancient church.
For details and to book visit https://.ttm.churchsuite.com/events/z3cwywcp
