The 178th Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta gets underway tomorrow, August 18, as the town begins its full programme of activities for the week ahead.
Tomorrow sees the first sporting competitions with sailing and rowing, followed by coastal rowing on Saturday - overseen by the Southwest Coastal Rowing League as part of their annual championship.
The first Saturday of Regatta week is also the popular Family Fun Weekend, starting at 10am at the Royal Avenue Gardens Bandstand, and including Dartington Morris Men, Buckingham Dance School and Professor Bumble performing and running a circus skills workshop.
Dartmouth Swimming Club is running a swimming gala, and during the day there’ll be live music at the Royal Avenue Gardens Bandstand, and a silent disco in the evening.
A spokesperson for the regatta said: “On Sunday Ozzie D, magic circle member, will be entertaining families. There’ll also be children’s arts and crafts; interactive animal encounters with Lakemoor Alpacas, Til the Coast is Clear, Dartmoor Zoo and Prickles in a Pickle; opportunities to learn about the Seal Project, Ash Rescue Centre and British Divers Marine Life Rescue team; and watch a four-legged parade as part of our annual dog show.”
Events continue with Regatta Praise on Sunday at 3pm and more live music on Monday at the bandstand. Local rowing heats can be seen on the River Dart on Sunday 20 and Monday 21, with the finals being held on Friday 25.
The spokesperson added: “The sailing and rowing programmes get underway with the Royal Dart Yacht Club, Dittisham Yacht Club and Dartmouth Yacht Club all doing what they do best with their trained crews. Remember to look out for the Seine Boat Rowing on Tuesday, supported by the River Dart Rowing Club.”
Mid-week sees junior dinghy races, coastal rowing heats and a golf tournament.
Tuesday also sees the return of Dartmouth’s Firewalk - and a chance to walk across hot coals. And next Wednesday evening is the traditional opening ceremony in Royal Avenue Gardens,followed by Beating Retreat by Her Majesty’s Royal Marine’s Band, Collingwood and Billy Baker and James Harris performing.
Special edition programmes and competition entry forms can be picked up from an information hut in Royal Avenue Gardens. For more information see www.dartmouthregatta.co.uk