Theatre Royal Plymouth has revealed an exciting line-up this Autumn and described its “coup” in bringing shows straight from the Edinburgh fringe to the city.
Associate artistic director Tom Jackson-Greaves has also teased that an announcement is imminent about a big-name musical coming to TRP in 2026.
Tom, who is an award-winning choreographer, was appointed to his TRP role in the summer of 2023.
Revealing the plans for the intimate Drum stage, which caters to an audience of just 200, he spoke of “old friends, and new friends” performing “extraordinary” works.
And he teased that he is directing and choreographing a musical in summer 2026 that “everybody will recognise, know and love.”, with the big reveal coming in a couple of months.
Highlights between now and December include Sorry (I Broke Your Arms And Legs) (Sept 19-20), a Pick of the Fringe in 2024, with five-star reviews. Tom says it’s a high-energy comedy about a school pupil campaigning to become head boy. It features school discos, playground football, and Machiavellian scheming as Sam uses a PowerPoint presentation to prove he's the right choice. It’s produced by Maybe You Like It productions, and their show Down to Chance, supported by TRP, previewed at the Lab in Plymouth before heading to this summer’s Edinburgh fringe.
A dance theatre piece that flips a classic story, Juliet and Romeo (Sept 30-Oct 4) imagines the tragic couple as surviving, in their 40s, and dealing with mid-life crises. They're haunted by being the poster couple for romantic love. “A brilliant company, pushing the boundaries,” said Jackson-Greaves.
And in Ordinary Decent Criminal (October 9-11), political comedian Mark Thomas stars in another 2025 Fringe sellout, a “tale of freedom, revolution and messy love,” and another TRP co-production.
