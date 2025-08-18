Highlights between now and December include Sorry (I Broke Your Arms And Legs) (Sept 19-20), a Pick of the Fringe in 2024, with five-star reviews. Tom says it’s a high-energy comedy about a school pupil campaigning to become head boy. It features school discos, playground football, and Machiavellian scheming as Sam uses a PowerPoint presentation to prove he's the right choice. It’s produced by Maybe You Like It productions, and their show Down to Chance, supported by TRP, previewed at the Lab in Plymouth before heading to this summer’s Edinburgh fringe.