PRODUCERS Jeffrey Seller and Cameron Mackintosh are delighted to announce that the multi award-winning Hamilton will play a six-week season at Theatre Royal Plymouth from July 30 to September 6 2025. Tickets are on sale from Spring 2024.
The Olivier, Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017 where it continues to play to sell-out houses and is currently booking until March 2024.
The production continues to play to record breaking houses on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, throughout North America, in Toronto, Australia and Germany with forthcoming seasons in New Zealand and an International tour also planned.
A brand-new company for the UK and Ireland tour is currently being assembled from over 3,000 hopeful artists. The cast for the UK and Ireland tour will be announced soon.
Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.
The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.