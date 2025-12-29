South West theatre artists are being encouraged to apply to the Edinburgh National Partnership Programme 2026 to be in with the chance of winning a guaranteed slot at the next Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Theatre Royal Plymouth (TRP) has announced its fifth year collaborating with Pleasance Theatre for The Edinburgh National Partnerships Programme and is calling for applications from South West-based artists or companies who want to take their work to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2026.
The programme is part of Pleasance’s national initiative, working with theatres across the UK to identify, support and amplify outstanding local artists who are ready to present work at the Fringe, potentially for the first time.
This invaluable opportunity is aimed at encouraging artists and companies in creating bold, new theatre, and who are looking to take the next step in their journey towards producing and presenting work. The scheme particularly supports those who may not yet have had the chance to showcase their work at the Fringe, providing financial backing, mentorship and practical support to make this ambition achievable.
For 2026, applications are invited from artists and companies developing original theatre work that is at a completed first-draft stage, or further along, and has been written or devised for between one and four performers.
Applicants need to have a connection to Plymouth or the wider South West, and be able to clearly articulate their target audience and how their show will stand out within a busy festival programme. They should also have a robust fundraising plan that would be strengthened by this partnership.
Previous artists and companies that TRP has supported through the partnership include Laura Horton (Breathless), Ben Fensome & Scott Le Crass (Buff), Babs Horton (In The Lady Garden), and last year’s Maybe You Like It (Down To Chance).
From Pleasance Theatre, the selected artist or company will receive guaranteed inclusion in the Pleasance Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme, up to £1,000 towards the costs of presenting the show at the Fringe, PR and marketing support, accessible performance provision, a potential programming opportunity in Pleasance’s London transfer season following the Fringe and ongoing mentorship, support and advice.
From Theatre Royal Plymouth, the winner will receive mentorship and support from its in-house artistic, marketing, communications, technical, producing and production teams, guaranteed rehearsal space at the theatre and a festival preview run at TRP in its more intimate stage, The Lab, next summer. TRP will also provide funding towards Fringe presentation costs and accommodation, and cover the Edinburgh Festival Fringe registration fee.
Applications are open now until Monday 12 January 2026, 5pm. Shortlisting will take place week commencing as soon as entries close, and applicants must be available Wednesday 21 January 2026 for interviews. The chosen artist or company will be announced in early 2026.
