More than 1,000 sailors and Royal Marines have a dedicated colleague to thank for helping them recover from serious illnesses and injuries – earning her recognition in the New Year’s Honours.
Warrant Officer Angie Cheal has been made an MBE for her tireless efforts over the past eight years dedicated to the welfare and recovery of fellow Naval personnel so they can resume their careers – or, if unable, build new lives in civvy street.
The former naval photographer, whose images of helicopter carrier HMS Ocean in action during operations in Iraq in 2003 were used worldwide, has spent the past decade focused on colleagues’ welfare in Devonport Naval Base at the Personnel Support Group and Recovery Headquarters (often referred to simply as ‘PSG’ in the military).
She spent her first couple of years in the welfare role as a divisional officer, supporting medically downgraded personnel through complex recovery journeys.
But it was during the Covid pandemic in 2020 when she identified a significant gap in recovery provision following the loss of external charity support from Help for Heroes.
Concerned about the lack of structured recovery opportunities for long-term sick and injured personnel, Angie took the initiative to secure funding from multiple charities – including the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and Greenwich Hospital – and began delivering recovery courses independently.
Since then she’s worked tirelessly to design, develop and deliver a bespoke recovery programme for Royal Navy sailors and Royal Marines.
It uses adaptive sport and wellbeing activities to support physical rehabilitation, mental wellbeing and a renewed sense of value and purpose among Service personnel.
What began as a single initiative has grown into around 80 recovery courses annually, delivered by a five-strong team with much of the funding now coming directly by the Royal Navy.
In addition to her recovery work, Angie has also led specialist retreats supporting women in the Armed Forces who have experienced child loss, providing safe spaces for healing, connection and recovery.
In the words of the citation for her MBE, her efforts have had a “direct impact on up to 1,000 people, making the experience and recovery outcomes significantly better, and laid the foundations to support many more”.
For the 51-year-old mum of two, who lives in Plymouth and hails from a naval family, working with the recovery team has been the most rewarding period of her long and varied career.
“I am immensely proud of what we have built; the people who we support are always at the forefront of my mind and I am grateful for the assistance my command has given me over the past five years to see this project become what it is today,” she said.
“It is an incredible honour to receive an MBE, and one that I accept with great pride on behalf of my very supportive family and everyone I have worked alongside throughout my career in recovery.”
Angie is one of 27 Naval personnel named in The King’s combined New Year’s/Operational Honours.
