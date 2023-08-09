Totnes communities and visitors will be treated to another free family-friendly day of celebration next Wednesday, August 23, when Totnes Town Council and Miss Ivy Events create Totnes Summer Fair in the town centre.
The event has been billed as “a great day out for everyone”. Visitors can expect a host of free fun including crafting pompom bees, facepainting, magician, and puppet shows.
There are also vintage fairground rides, including a carousel and swing boat, with a small charge.
Local families can claim 200 free tickets available at the Tourist Information Centre in the Market Square on the day, with proof of address. Free tickets will be handed out on a first come first served basis.
Market Square and Civic Hall will be the focal points for the day’s entertainment, shopping, street food and live music.
The organisers have amassed a collective of local giftware and artisan crafters and a “fabulous” choice of street food.
Jo Macaskie, of Miss Ivy Events, said: “We want visitors to be able to kick back, hopefully in the sunshine, make some great memories, snack on delicious food, listen to superb live music and generally have a chilled-out time”.
Totnes Mayor Emily Price added: “I’m so pleased Totnes Town Council is bringing all the fun of a summer fair to Totnes this summer holiday.
“We know keeping the kids entertained in the holidays isn’t cheap, so it’s a real pleasure to be able to reassure parents and carers that we’ll have lots of free fun on offer for all the family, including crafting pompom bees, enjoying the puppet shows and being entertained by live music from some of our best young local talent.
“Come along to enjoy a great day out at the fair in the heart of Totnes.”
The day starts at 11am, with live music performances scheduled throughout until 5pm, when festivities draw to a close.
A traditional fairground organ will be performing tunes from 11am.
This will be followed by Sir Foxley, a Victorian magician, who will take his audience on a mystical journey on his penny farthing at various times throughout the day.
Local bands Mildly Quiet and Palemoon will perform under the Civic Hall,and Peter’s Puppets will delight the children.
There’ll also be a pom pom workshop and traditional games zone including hook-a-duck.
INFORMATION
For more information about the Totnes Summer Fair visit www.missivyevents.co.uk/event/totnes-summer-fair-23rd-august