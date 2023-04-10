What was clear throughout the two hour set was the sheer class of the musicianship – some of the band members also teach music and all have been playing from a very early age. The stories that David Jones told to link together the different pieces were highly entertaining and informative. Visually the band were stunning to watch, from the double bass in the hands of a master of the instrument, the synchronised guitar playing, the lovely violin, to the exuberant clarinet, which all soloed at various times. This was an incredible evening and it was no wonder that it had been a sell-out.