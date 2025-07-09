Entries are open for Kingsbridge Show 2025 and with lots of sections offering a wide range of classes.
The event will be taking place on Saturday September 6 from 9.30am at Borough Farm outside Kingsbridge TQ9 7QP.
This is your turn to enter this year and get involved with something fun, community centred and heart-warming.
The sections are: horses, cattle, sheep, fleeces, hay,corn, straw & arable, homecraft, Women’s Institute, childrens, arts and crafts, and young adults-exhibitors aged 12-16 years.
Closing date for entries: Thursday July 31
You are also asked to share with friends and family through Facebook and word of mouth.
