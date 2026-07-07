Devon has voted for its five favourite butterflies, and now wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation is calling on residents to join its annual Big Butterfly Count.
People across the county voted for their favourite species as part of Butterfly Conservation’s nationwide poll to find Britain’s Favourite Butterfly in June, with the national crown taken by the brightly-coloured Peacock.
In Devon the top five were Orange-tip, Peacock, Red Admiral, Comma and Holly Blue.
Now Butterfly Conservation wants to know how butterflies in general are faring across the county this summer.
This follows a year when butterfly numbers plunged to record lows, prompting the charity to declare a butterfly emergency last year.
The charity’s Big Butterfly Count survey this year gets underway on Friday, July 17 and runs until Sunday, August 9.
It is urging people to join by dedicating just 15 minutes each day to counting butterflies in any sunny outdoor space, identifying them and logging them at this link: www.bigbutterflycount.org.
Butterfly Conservation’s Kate Merry said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many people in Devon get behind their favourite butterflies in the vote. Now we want that passion to turn into action.”
The charity declared a butterfly emergency after numbers fell to their lowest level in the survey’s history, and in 2025 the charity launched a rescue mission to help reverse long-term declines.
Around 80 per cent of UK butterfly species have declined over the past 50 years, the result of habitat loss, climate change and pesticide use, and scientists need as many eyes as possible looking for butterflies this summer to see what’s happening. Every sighting counts.
To take part download the Big Butterfly Count app or visit www.bigbutterflycount.org where all information is provided, including help to identify the butterflies you see.
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