Did you know that a meadow is a beautiful field filled with grass and colourful flowers? They're usually found on well-drained soils and are managed by letting the grass grow until late summer before cutting it in July. After that, the meadow is grazed for a few weeks. Meadows can either be naturally occurring or artificially created by clearing shrubs or woodland. These open, sunny areas attract and support different types of flora and fauna that can't thrive in other conditions. You'll find lots of wildflowers in meadows, such as black knapweed, ox-eye daisy, self-heal, and yellow-rattle. But the most notable plants are the orchids, including the greater butterfly orchid, southern marsh orchid, and heath spotted orchid.