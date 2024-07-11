What I have found, like many before me, is that our native flowering plants, not to mention invasive non-native plants, are often much too ready to establish themselves in the flower beds and paths. Not that many years ago, I would have greeted them as unwanted interlopers and weeded them out. These days I greet them with much more tolerance, wonder whether the insect pollinators would like them, and recall the words of Bryan, a late friend in the Parish, who used to say that he had no weeds in his garden, just wild plants. Of course, I am not influenced at all by the sight in nurseries of small pots of Herb Robert and Red Campion for sale at massive prices – just look at the value of the plants in this bed! I suspect that Elaine is less convinced, but I am sure she would agree that some of the recent arrivals, like Greater Stitchwort, are attractive plants, and that one at least is quite small.