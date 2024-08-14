Identifying many of the smaller greyish or brownish craneflies is fraught with problems but a few are reasonably distinctive in appearance. The Ocelot Twist-tail (Ilisia maculata) are under 8 mm in wing length but are fairly easy to recognise and can be found in damp woodland. Cranefly numbers undergo considerable variation from one year to another. These changes are probably due to fluctuations of the weather during their larval stages. Most cranefly species require damp decaying organic matter for successful larval development