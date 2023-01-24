FREEZING fog will make for difficult driving conditions this morning, Wednesday, and the Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Freezing fog will lead to difficult driving conditions and could cause travel delays in some areas.
‘Patch y freezing fog will be dense at times overnight, but should clear Wednesday morning.
‘Visibility as low as 50 to 100 metres is likely in a few areas and some untreated surfaces could turn icy, this combination resulting in potentially difficult driving conditions.’