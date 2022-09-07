New community greenhouse for Dartmouth

Stevie Rogers, Chairman of Dartmouth Green Partnerships, said: “We’re delighted to have the new community greenhouse and are working to get it up and running. It’ll be used to raise plants for the many floral displays we create around Dartmouth. We plan to hold events there for people to gain horticultural knowledge and skills, and for it to become a centre of horticultural excellence. Many thanks to all our generous donors and sponsors, and to our volunteers for their hard work in getting the necessary funding.”