The trees have been planted on the zigzag path from Quayside to the Camomile Lawn.
Trees for Totnes identified the location for each semi-mature tree and, in readiness for the planting, prepared a pile of black compost, tools, large water containers and stakes to support the young trees during their early growth.
David Cutting of Trees for Totnes said: “Local landscape and garden designer, Philip Nash, was on hand to demonstrate the dos and don’ts of tree-planting, and over 25 volunteers braved the light drizzle to plant all 18 trees. The group ranged from the very young to very senior citizens and included Steve, who had come all the way from Reading for the day.
“Those who lacked expertise learnt about how to gauge the correct depth for the roots, how to dig a hole the correct size, how and when to infill, when and where to position the stake and secure with hessian strapping and what is needed for aftercare.
“This, of course, is of vital importance. It’s not enough just to plant trees; they have to be looked after until they are well established.The planting of all 18 trees was completed within three hours and was acknowledged as a great success by those involved.”
Nine trees were planted at the lower section of the northern zigzag path belonging to Camomile Lawn and a further nine - adding to the 12 trees planted last spring – were planted on the southern zigzag path, mirroring the zigzag trees planted at Baltic Wharf on the other side of the River Dart in 2021.
Trees for Totnes encourages and engages with all ages within the Totnes community to get actively involved in its tree planting projects and, through participation and education, encourages young people to be involved and to understand the importance of trees and the role they play in the natural world.
David added: “Recently, Trees for Totnes collaborated with local primary schools including Berry Pomeroy and St John’s, engaging children with tree-planting and talking to them about the value of trees to the habitat, their role in preventing global warming and the wonderful way they are involved in the creation of biodiversity.
“More such visits are planned as the group spreads the word about the vital importance of trees and encourages the young to participate in this great adventure.”
For more information visit www.treesfortotnes.org.uk