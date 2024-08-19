Staff at a Newton Ferrers estate agent have been backing the fund-raising work of the RNLI supporters.
A spokesperson said: “Luscombe Maye’s Newton Ferrers office is keen to support the Yealm Branch of RNLI fundraisers.
“The fundraisers, Keith Hart and Elizabeth James are pictured here in front of our office on Newton Hill.”
The fundraising team will be here again from 8.30am to 1pm on Saturday August 31, selling their RNLI souvenirs.
On Saturday and Sunday, August 24 and 25 the group will be holding their annual art sale at the WI Community Hall.
Doors open at 10am until 5pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday.
The Royal National Lifeboat organisation was founded in 1824 as the National Institution for the Preservation of Life from Shipwreck, it soon afterwards became the Royal National Institution for the Preservation of Life from Shipwreck because of the patronage of King George IV.