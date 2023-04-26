With the Eurovision Song Contest being held at Liverpool Arena this year excitement is hightened.
Last year’s winner was Ukraine with Stefania by the Kalush Orchestra but because of the Russian invasion of the country making it unsafe to stage, the UK, who came second with Sam Ryder’s Space Man, has stepped in to provide a venue.
There’s a chance to celebrate with a special party in Thurlestone including the event itself being shown on a big screen.
There’ll be a Eurovision Sweepstake and you’re invited to dress up with a prize for the best costume.
You can bring your own food and there’s a bar available.
Entry is by free ticket but there’s limited capacity so it’s on a first come first served basis.
Doors open at 7.30pm at Thurlestone Parish Hall.
If you would like a ticket you can call Karen Barker on 01548 721130.