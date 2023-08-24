Dartmouth Academy are proud to share the achievements of their Year 11 GCSE cohort of 2023.
Pupils will be progressing to a variety of post-16 courses and placements, including the sixth form centres at Kingsbridge Community College, KEVICC, South Devon, Exeter and Plymouth Colleges, South Devon UTC, as well as prestigious apprenticeships.
Notably high attainment and progress for GCSEs is recognised for the following pupils: Kieran Whitfield, Megan Daniels, Asia Wheatley, Kassia Panitzke-Jones, Sharna Brennan- Jones and Amy Dunn.
Paul Girardot, Principal, said: “We are delighted to celebrate these outcomes with our pupils. This cohort have continued to follow in their predecessors’ footsteps, persevering despite the challenges of the last few years under the disruption of COVID-19. Throughout their studies at Dartmouth these pupils have shown great resilience to the huge number of challenges they have faced. Well done!
Every young person in this cohort deserves to be rightfully proud of their achievements, as well as the legacy they leave for future year groups.
Thanks also goes to the staff at Dartmouth Academy whose dedication and commitment to helping every pupil achieve their best continues to be inspiring, as well as the help and support of parents and carers.
We wish them the very best as they progress to their post-16 courses”.