“I loved being a nurse and a midwife – I could not imagine doing anything else – and although my role does not involve a lot of direct patient care anymore, knowing my work positively impacts the lives of patients, families and staff every day is incredibly rewarding. Growing our nursing and midwifery workforce is incredibly important to me and we are delighted to now offer a Registered Nurse degree programme in partnership with the Open University for students to complete a three-year programme with the OU and to undertake all of their clinical placements with us.”