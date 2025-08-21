With the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 just days away, Devon is ready to welcome visitors from across the globe.
The tournament begins on Friday August 22 and Exeter’s Sandy Park, home of Exeter Chiefs, is one of the venues chosen which will be hosting seven of the games.
As well staging these matches, Exeter is also hosting a Fanzone in Princesshay Shopping Centre in the City Centre.
Planning for the event has been ongoing for the past 18 months with officers from Devon and Cornwall Police’s operational planning and neighbourhood teams working alongside Exeter Chiefs, Exeter City Council, Devon County Council, the Highways Agency, British Transport Police and the other emergency services to support the event.
The Silver Commander for the event, A/Superintendent Chris Conway said: “The Women’s Rugby World Cup coming to Exeter is a real boost for the city and something the police are delighted to support. Staging this major sporting event is a huge privilege and something we hope the public support.
“We will have a police presence both at the Fanzone in Princesshay and in the area on each match day at Sandy Park.
“Our aim is to support the organisers and make sure everyone can enjoy themselves in a safe and relaxed environment, and ensure these events are a celebration of community and rugby.
“While we want everyone to make the most of this international event and enjoy themselves, we encourage fans drink responsibly. There are numerous trains, taxis and buses running throughout the event. Do not drink and drive as you could lose your licence, your job or cause harm to yourself or someone else– it’s simply not worth the risk.”
The first match of the tournament is England versus USA on August 22, with Sandy Park’s opening match taking place between France and Italy on August 23.
The Fanzone organised by Exeter City Council, is free to access and will take place throughout August and September. Full details are available on Exeter Councils website.
