Buckland Abbey near Plymouth is open for a Christmas season inspired by the legendary tales of King Arthur.
Running until January 4, the display transforms the medieval Great Barn and the Abbey into a world of myth, magic and immersive winter storytelling.
Visitors stepping into the Great Barn will find themselves in a shimmering forest of Christmas trees, accompanied by the atmospheric sounds of animals and an icy winter breeze.
Here, the story of Gawain and the Green Knight begins, before guests move into King Arthur’s court where a dramatic willow sculpture of Gawain’s battle -lit in green and gold - creates a striking centrepiece.
Clashing swords and a crackling fire soundtrack the scene as Arthur looks on.
The journey ends in mystical Avalon, where the legendary sword Excalibur rests among stars, beside the largest tree in the Barn, grown and felled from the Buckland Abbey estate.
Georgia Harmer, Visitor Experience Officer for the National Trust at Buckland Abbey, said: “Buckland’s Great Barn is one of the largest medieval tithe barns left in England and we always look forward to filling it with festive cheer.
“Throughout its history there are stories of it being a place where the community are brought together. This has continued into the modern day and there’s no better time than this festive season for families to come together in the Great Barn for a magical Christmas.”
Inside, a spectacular Christmas cascade sweeps down the Georgian staircase, hand-crafted by Buckland Abbey’s skilled Costume Group volunteers.
“This year, the cascade retells Gawain’s journey - from his first encounter with the Green Knight to their final meeting in the mysterious Green Chapel - surrounded by fairytale motifs, magical creatures and Medieval Mummers disguised as animals.
Each room of the Abbey is decorated to reflect a different Arthurian figure, from regal banquets fit for King Arthur to the delicate touches of Guinevere’s chamber.
Volunteers from the flower arranging team have created impressive feature displays throughout, bringing elegant, festive detail to every space.
Eleanor Hopkinson, Visitor Operations and Experience Manager for the National Trust at Buckland Abbey, said: “We’ve really enjoyed delving into the fantastical world of King Arthur this year, creating a mythical display inspired by Arthurian legends.
“We can’t wait to welcome visitors to the display and for them to see the true community effort that runs through the whole of Buckland Abbey from constructing the Barn display, putting together flower displays, dressing Christmas trees in the Abbey and sewing the Georgian staircase cascade.”
Christmas workshops take place on November 29 and December 19, offering visitors a chance to get creative as part of the festive celebration.
No New Year at Buckland Abbey is complete without a Wassail.
On Sunday 18 January, 18 from 2pm, National Trust rangers will lead the traditional ceremony in the newly planted orchard. Visitors are encouraged to bring pots, pans and anything noisy to wake the trees from their winter sleep and bring good luck for the growing year ahead.
Buckland Abbey’s Christmas celebrations run to January 4, 10am - 4pm daily (closed December 25 and 26).
