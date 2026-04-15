Deer Wood near Loddiswell will be holding a Bluebell Open Weekend on Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26.
This year's theme is ‘Doorways’ and captures that magic moment when the sunlight streams through the canopy and lights up the Bluebells that completely carpet this woodland floor.
They have some extra special arty activities for all the family to enjoy; with a chance to co-create a Community Land Art ground piece that weaves it's way around the Outdoor Circular Shelter. Paint a Fairy Door and install it into a Fairy Village plus some fun tea-bag art and neuro art to try out at the Outdoor Kitchen after your walk.
Available slots are:
- 10.30am to 11.50am,
- 12.00pm to 1.30pm,
- 1.30pm to 2.50pm,
- 3.00pm to 4.30pm
- 4.40pm to 5.50pm.
At the time of publication both morning sessions were full and there were only two fairy door painting spaces left.
Directions: Deer Wood, Loddiswell, Kingsbridge, South Hams. TQ7 4EE
What 3 words for getting to the gate of Deer Wood:
or if you love to ramble, then there is an overflow car park near the top of the lane, first left after the Loddiswell Business Park entrance.
There is no need to book to use this extra facility and as there is no time restriction, you can stay as long as you wish.
It is approximately 2/3rds of a mile down the lane to get to Deer Wood.
What 3 Words to the overflow carpark:
No dogs, please – this is so they can continue to preserve the sensitive wildlife and ecosystem of this conservation woodland.
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