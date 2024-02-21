You are invited to come and explore the River Dart, its ecology and history through the traditional tales that it has inspired.
Join author and professional storyteller Lisa Schneidau, Environmental Humanities researcher Dr Charlotte Lancaster and Friends of the Dart for a day of storytelling on the river on Saturday April 6 between 10.30am and 3.30pm.
Whether folk law, history or science, they want to hear your stories and help find new ones as the participants explore the river system.
The river Dart rises high on Dartmoor and flows for 47 miles to the sea at Dartmouth.
The river begins as two separate branches (the East Dart and West Dart), which join at Dartmeet. The paths along these rivers offer very attractive walking, and there are several small waterfalls. The rivers are crossed by a number of clapper bridges, notably at the hamlet of Postbridge.
After leaving the moor, the Dart flows southwards past Buckfast Abbey and through the towns of Buckfastleigh, Dartington and Totnes. At Totnes, where there is a seventeenth-century weir (rebuilt in the 1960s), it becomes tidal, and there are no bridges below the town.
A passenger ferry operates across the river from the village of Dittisham to a point adjacent to the Greenway Estate.
Formerly the home of the crime writer Agatha Christie, this has views across the river,
The Dart estuary is a large ria and is popular for sailing.
For more information or to book your free ticket visit: www.talesofthedart.co.uk