This Sunday there’s a chance to explore Old Parsonage Farm and find out how farmers Oli and Harriet are farming with nature in mind.
The walk will be led by Farming Adviser Sebastian Allen-Mepham who'll be explaining how regenerative farming practices work, how they benefit nature, and what the Connecting People and Landscapes project is doing to support farmers who are growing and producing food in a regenerative way.
Plus, there are 'Spotter Sheets' for children with lots of things to look out for and some simple wildlife and farming challenges.
The event is free but no dogs allowed because of the livestock.
1pm at Old Parsonage Farm, TQ9 6EA on Sunday March 23.
To book visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/bctevents/1513791