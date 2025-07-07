Enjoy the real nightlife of South Devon and Life on the Edge!
This is a special night hike looking for glow worms, some of our most magical creatures, with naturalist John Walters.
Glow-worms are not actually worms, but beetles, specifically the larvae and adult females of certain beetle species that exhibit bioluminescence.
They are most commonly found as larvae, living under rocks and feeding on slugs and snails.
Wrap up warm and bring a torch. The route will involve walking on uneven footpaths and a climb up to the headland and is not suitable for people with walking difficulties or children under 14.
Friday July 18 from 9pm to 11pm
Meet at East Soar Farm, Malborough. TQ7 3DR. what3words: ///clinking.onion.gems
