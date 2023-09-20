The new Embankment Bistro web Cam in Dartmouth is now live.
When they tested it on YouTube in August, it had 80,000 viewers in 24 hours.
The company’s founder, Neil Salter, said: “We have been planning and designing this new venture since 2020 and are using the latest technology to bring Ultra HD, 4k live streams to people’s homes.
We want people to feel like they are actually sitting by the coast from the comfort of their homes by having these super high-quality live streams on their TVs.” There are microphones on most cameras.
Lyn from Leatherhead said: “If I can’t be there, then this is the next best thing. Simply love it!”
Neil from Southport said: “Very innovative camera locations on the South Devon Coast with some excellent videos.
A credit to tourism generation and some memorable shots of places we have previously visited and do return to whenever we can.”
The company already have cams operating in East Devon at Dawlish, Dawlish Warren and Teignmouth
They are currently looking at Plymouth, Cornwall and North Devon for new camera installations and is also discussing locations with potential partners in Europe.
Coast Cams is a live-streaming business that allows people to visit the coast using their TVs and devices from the comfort of their homes.
They have been live-streaming views of Devon since 2014 and have their sites on global camera locations.
They also work closely with the Department for Transport, Network Rail, Bam Nuttall and local councils.
For more information you can visit coastcams.com. or check outthe Dartmouth camera via: YouTube https://youtu.be/Xml9dKqoYuI