The countdown is on to Kingsbridge Fair week which will be taking place between July 15 and 22. The theme this year is ‘Wild Isles’.
The event costs around £25,000 to stage and organisers are hoping that people will be generous when the buckets go around.
One of the highlights of Sunday (16 )is the Raft Race which sets off from the Head of the Estuary frllowed later in the evening by The ‘Real’Crazy Quiz
Tuesday means the Fair Week Dog Show at Duncombe Park and the Individual Darts Competition.
There will be two free family workshop days on Saturday July 15 and Sunday July 16 in front of the Quay House.
It’s an opportunity to create a lantern in readiness for the parade on Wednesday July 19. The lanterns will be battery powered and people are advised to make them as light as possible. Wednesday’s highlight is preceded by the Traditional Glove Hanging Ceremony.
Thursday means David Rowland’s Fun Fair in the afternoon before the Kingsbridge 10K race sets off from the Embankment by the model railway station.
On Friday there’s a Three Legged Race with registration in the Town Square and colourful costumes are encouraged.
Committee Member Nicola Fox said the even has quite a history: ‘‘The original charter for the fair was granted in 1461 and the quincentenary (500 years) was celebrated in 1961.
‘‘Although the fair itself kept going there was a revival in 1961 and that is when the town started to celebrate for a whole week.’’
There live music from performers including Equally Guilty, Soul Funktion, Dodgey Practice, Banned from the Moor and the Busketeers,
Nocola says it’s a very special event: ‘‘Everyone can get out and socialise while enjopyong the party atmosphere.
‘‘People who used to live in Kingsbridge often come back for the event and we have many visitors.
‘‘We don’t keep official records of numbers but you just have to come down on a Friday evening to get a good idea.’’
This years Fair Week President is David Rowland and the Chairman is Jo Luscombe.
The Fair Week royalty consists of Queen Maisie Baker (12) from Kingsbridge Community College, Princesses Rose Fraser (7), Freya Hallett (8), Esmae Lilburn (8) and Bella Notley (7) all from Kingsbridge Primary School and Ellie-May Newins (11) from Thurlestone Primary School. They will be crowned on Saturday (July 15) evening in the Town Square.
To find out the many, many things that are going on and the exact times of events programmes are on sale for £3.