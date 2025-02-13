THE Devon County Agricultural Association (DCAA) has announced the appointment of Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal as its President for 2025. The announcement was made during the annual meeting of members which took place at the end of last month.
The DCAA, best known for its flagship event, The Devon County Show, is thrilled that Her Royal Highness has accepted to be the Association’s figurehead and President given The Princess Royal’s longstanding commitment to Food, Farming and the Countryside.
The Princess Royal succeeds Michael Caines MBE DL, the celebrated Michelin star chef, as president.
Her Royal Highness will be supported in her year of office by Deputy President Roger Ellis. Roger, a fourth-generation farmer from Dunchideock near Exeter, took over the family farm at the age of 18 following his father’s death.
Fortunately, the Devon County Show always provided Roger with a welcome distraction from the responsibilities and challenges he faced with the farm in the early days, in particular the hefty burden of death duties.
His connection with this annual celebration of rural life in Devon spans an impressive 60 years, most recently serving as chief steward of the horse section—an apt role given the Princess Royal’s equine interests and connections.
Commenting on his appointment, Roger said, “I am honoured to take up the Deputy Presidency and will greatly enjoy supporting The Princess Royal during her year as our President, particularly given our mutual passion for horses and rural life.
2025 also happens to be the year that my wife Mary and I celebrate our diamond wedding anniversary—60 years of marriage, which is quite a milestone. It’s going to be quite a year all around.”
The Devon County Show takes from May 15 to 17. Tickets are available from the show’s website at www.devoncountyshow.co.uk.