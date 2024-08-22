South Brent Women Together organised a Worn but Wonderful Fashion Show recently and raised an amazing £842 for the Dame Hannah Rogers Trust.
The event took place in South Brent Village Hall and featured a group of ladies modelling preloved clothes that had all been donated to Dame Hannahs.
The models included two young adults from Dame Hannahs, Bex and Hannah, who were the stars of the show.
A spokesperson from the charity said, ”They both drove their wheelchairs along the catwalk so beautifully and confidently. In the interval guests enjoyed a musical performance by the South Brent Women Together choir as well as delicious cakes.
The event was extremely well attended and from the start there was a sense of excitement in the packed hall.”
Dame Hannahs Community Engagement Officer, Debbie Lumsdon, said “I would like to say a big thank you to Viv, Mandy and all the South Brent Women Together for all their hard work in organising such a wonderful evening. We were thrilled with how much money it raised for Dame Hannahs.
Thank you also to all the models especially our very own Bex and Hannah who looked stunning and did a brilliant job of modelling in their wheelchairs.
Thank you to everyone who bought the preloved clothes and to all the people from South Brent who came to support us. It was a wonderful evening and everyone had a fantastic time!”