Santa will be shortly arriving in Kingsbridge and surrounding villages, stopping by to say hello to local children before the big day!
The Christmas float is organised by Kingsbridge Estuary Rotary Club each year. The Club takes Father Christmas on his sleigh around local villages to spread some Christmas cheer and collect donations in aid of Rotary good causes.
A spokesperson for the Rotary said: “As per usual, Santa will shortly be doing his rounds. We’ll be stopping in Aveton Gifford, Churchstow, Loddiswell and Thurlestone on Monday 4th December, in various places in Kingsbridge on Tuesday 5th and in West Charleton, Frogmore, Chillington and Stokenham on Thursday 7th.
“Santa will also be found in Kingsbridge between 9am and 2pm at Morrisons on Saturdays 2nd and 9th December and at Tesco on Thursday 14th.”
This year, so residents know when to come out and see Santa, people will be able to track his progress as he travels around the local areas, so watch out for more details of this on the Kingsbridge Estuary Rotary Facebook page.