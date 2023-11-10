FEARFREE, the South West's charity dedicated to combating domestic abuse, sexual violence, and stalking, is calling on individuals and groups to join their 16-Day Challenge, scheduled from November 25 to December 10.
This initiative is in alignment with the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign that commences on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and concludes on December 10, Human Rights Day.
During this period, FearFree encourages participants to engage in fundraising activities centred around the number 16.
The challenge aims not only to raise vital funds but also to increase awareness of their critical work. Teams are encouraged to set an aspirational goal of raising £160 in collective contributions.
To get involved:
You can choose anything you like to do on one day or across the 16 days, here are some ideas.
Fitness Frenzy: Get sponsored to exercise for 16 minutes every day or try a sponsored 16-mile sponsored walk or 1.6km swim!
Daily Acts of Kindness: Download, print, and share FearFree's “Signs and Signposting Poster” in your office or community, a simple yet impactful way to contribute.
Give Up Something: Sacrifice your favourite indulgence for 16 days, either by getting sponsored or donating the funds you would typically spend.
Declutter Challenge: Find one unused item daily, sell it online, and donate the proceeds.
FearFree annually supports more than 6,000 adults and children in Devon, aiding their journey to safety and recovery after domestic abuse and sexual violence. By participating in the 16-Day Challenge, you play a pivotal role in FearFree's mission to break the cycle and provide individuals and children the opportunity to embrace a brighter future.
Your contributions can lead to significant impacts:
£20 could purchase comfort toys for siblings forced to flee abuse with nothing.
£60 could provide a simple smartphone, enabling victims to stay connected with FearFree's helpline and services.
£80 could secure an emergency food voucher, feeding an adult and two children for a week.
£100 could offer a victim and their children a hotel room, providing a critical emergency place of safety.
To join the 16-Day Challenge and make a difference, sign up through the FearFree website at: https://www.fearfree.org.uk/support-us/events/16-days-challenge/.