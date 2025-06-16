The partner of a woman who was one of two who died in a skydiving incident has paid tribute - and demanded answers over what caused the tragedy.
An investigation is underway after emergency services were called to Dunkeswell Airfield near Honiton, Devon, just after 1pm on Friday. (June13)
Sadly, it was later announced that two skydivers lost their lives at the scene.
The incident is still being investigated by the British Skydiving Board of Inquiry.
But paying tribute today (Sun) the partner of a woman who was killed wrote on social media: "I want answers. Today, they took my world away."
He added: "I miss you so much, you were my best friend, thank you for everything you done for me. From making my children feel at home to putting up with my mess.
"I'm so lost without you. There's just so much that I don't have the words to express it. I feel so lost I don't know where home is without you."
Other witnesses who were at the site on Friday have described the scene.
One said: "My husband and I were there when this awful tragedy happened.
"He was all harnessed up ready to do the next jump when they cancelled it and evacuated the area.
"The emergency services arrived incredibly quickly.
Such devastating news and heartfelt condolences to the families of both victims."
Another witness added: "My husband and I were at the cafe waiting to be served when the cafe was told to close with no reason given.
"We left, rather disgruntled at missing out on our coffee. Surprising how things are put in to perspective when you know the facts.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with all those affected by this very sad tragedy."
Chief executive of British Skydiving, Robert Gibson wrote: "Today, Friday 13 June 2025, British Skydiving has been notified of a tragic accident in which two jumpers lost their lives.
"Our deepest condolences go to their families, friends and the entire skydiving community.
"A British Skydiving Board of Inquiry will investigate the accident.
"Once complete, a report - setting out the Board's conclusions and any recommendations - will be submitted to the coroner, the police, the CAA, the British Skydiving Safety & Training Committee (STC) and any other relevant authorities.
"No further details will be provided at this time. We respectfully ask for privacy for all those affected at this difficult time."
Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services were called to the area of Dunkeswell Aerodrome at around 1pm on Friday 13 June following concerns for the welfare of two people.
"It was reported that they were skydivers. They were sadly both confirmed deceased at the scene and their families have been informed.
"Scene guards remain in place and enquiries are ongoing by the relevant agencies. If anyone has information which may assist us, please call 101 or report via our website quoting 50250150193."
