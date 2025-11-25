Ahead of the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget tomorrow (26 November), South Devon MPs Caroline Voaden, Steve Darling, and Martin Wrigley are warning that the ‘beating heart’ of high streets across the area is at risk of being ‘ripped away’, as devastating polling commissioned by the Liberal Democrats has shown there is widespread concern that hospitality businesses will close.
The revelation comes a year after Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered a National Insurance tax hike that hammered small businesses, leaving high streets across the South West at breaking point.
Polling commissioned by the Liberal Democrats shows that across the South West, 62% of people are concerned about their local pub closing and 45% think that bars and nightclubs might be lost. Similarly, 71% are concerned that cafes and restaurants may close and 51% show worry that they will lose their local hairdresser.
This damning picture shows the significant concern across the South West on the survival of high streets.
Last week, the Liberal Democrats announced new calls for an emergency 5% VAT cut for hospitality to be put in place until April 2027. Deputy Leader and Treasury Spokesperson Daisy Cooper led her party’s call for a £7.5 billion life raft for the UK’s pubs and restaurants ahead of what is expected to be yet another doom and gloom Budget next week.
Caroline Voaden, Liberal Democrat MP for South Devon, said: “The Chancellor cannot deliver another doom and gloom Budget that risks further decline for people and businesses in South Devon and beyond. Confidence has barely got off the floor since Ms Reeves Budget last year and businesses are still feeling the pinch, particularly in hospitality. That is why the Liberal Democrats are urging the Chancellor to adopt our plans to save the high street and put money into people’s pockets – paid for by the big banks’ profits.”
Martin Wrigley, Liberal Democrat MP for Newton Abbott, said: “The Government's ill-advised jobs tax has caused nothing but problems for small and medium businesses, and it now seems that our hospitality sector is in danger. With people having less money to spend in pubs, restaurants and cafes, plus the damaging increase in employer National Insurance contributions, our hospitality premises are facing a bleak future, one which they may not survive.
The Lib Dems are calling on the Government and the Chancellor to implement an emergency 5% cut on VAT for hospitality businesses to help save our high streets.”
Steve Darling, Liberal Democrat MP for Torbay, said: “Torbay has already felt the pain of losing much-loved venues like Living Coasts and the Printers Elbow pub, and the uncertainty facing Paignton Zoo shows how fragile our hospitality sector has become. If the Chancellor fails to act this week, more of the beating heart of our high streets could be ripped away. A 5% VAT cut would give our pubs, cafes and attractions the breathing space they need to survive, and protect the places where our community comes together.”
