Caroline Voaden, Liberal Democrat MP for South Devon, said: “The Chancellor cannot deliver another doom and gloom Budget that risks further decline for people and businesses in South Devon and beyond. Confidence has barely got off the floor since Ms Reeves Budget last year and businesses are still feeling the pinch, particularly in hospitality. That is why the Liberal Democrats are urging the Chancellor to adopt our plans to save the high street and put money into people’s pockets – paid for by the big banks’ profits.”