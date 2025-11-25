CareYourWay’s achievements have been widely recognised; being named as part of the ‘Best in Franchising’ for 2025, as well as winning one of the highest-regarded awards for the whole of the UK franchising sector at the BFA HSBC British Franchise Awards: ‘Emerging Franchisor of the Year’. In addition, the brand has proudly and consistently been ranked among the Top 20 Home Care Groups in the UK by Homecare.co.uk for the last three years, reflecting the company’s dedication to high-quality, client-centred care.