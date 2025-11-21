Pupils from Dartmouth Academy, part of Education South West, have continued their important work this month with the University of Exeter Medical School as part of the Young Persons Advisory Group.
The group has been collaborating with researchers for several years, sharing their insights to help shape projects aimed at improving young people’s health and wellbeing.
This term, the school welcomed Helena Traill, who is leading a national project to create a digital mental health resource for young people. Helena and her colleague Camilla invited the group to contribute ideas on the design and content of the new platform, ensuring it reflects the voices and experiences of young people across the country.
During the interactive session, students used art supplies to explore creative concepts and share their thoughts on how digital tools can best support mental health and wellbeing.
The Young Persons Advisory Group at Dartmouth Academy continues to make a real impact, giving students a platform to influence research and innovation that benefits their generation and beyond.
Nicola Perrott, Assistant Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said: “It’s fantastic to see our students playing an active role in shaping national projects that truly matter to young people. Their creativity, honesty, and insight help ensure that resources like this are meaningful, inclusive, and effective.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO at Education South West said: “This collaboration shows the power of student voice in real world research. By working alongside the University of Exeter, our young people are helping to create resources that will make a genuine difference to the mental health and wellbeing of others. It’s inspiring to see their ideas being valued at a national level.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.