Kingsbridge Town Lands Charity, known locally as Kingsbridge Feoffees, owns and manages 25 residential properties as well as the Market Hall and Kingsbridge Town Hall which houses the town’s cinema.
The Charity is committed to helping the townspeople of Kingsbridge. There is an acute shortage of rented properties in the town, and they are proud to have developed this site to provide six affordable rented homes for local people.
In 2010 the Feoffees developed the three houses to the front of the site on land purchased from the Town Council with a 10-year option to buy the remaining land. The Trustees instructed an architect in 2019 and bought the land when planning consent was granted in 2020.
Covid 19 slowed down progress on the project however in 2022 a build contract was let and construction began. The site provides four x three-bedroom houses and two x one-bedroom flats.
The homes are energy efficient and all have allocated parking spaces. All are allocated and rented to local households in housing need.
The total project costs including land, construction and fees amounted to just over £1,000,000. This was funded by a loan from Co-operative Bank, a grant of £150,000 from SHDC and the Feoffees.