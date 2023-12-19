Local businesses and food banks have been raising money and Christmas meals for Totnes Caring’s clients.
Local artist Dawn Shade raffled off a hamper of Christmas cards, wrapping paper and other Christmas gifts, raising £234 for Totnes Caring. Totnes resident Ian Franklin won the 1st prize of the hamper.
Raffle winner Ian Franklin with his prize (Totnes Caring)
The local food bank, Totnes Food in Community, plated up an affordable Christmas meal for the clients, alongside local pianist Tom Unwin and volunteer Bryan Tucker who conducted the Christmas carols for everyone to sing along to.