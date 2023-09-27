She said: “The Marldon grotto was such a wonderful and memorable experience for all our children aged one to ten! The grotto was decorated beautifully, the elves were friendly and kept the children entertained whilst queuing, along with the lovely reindeer! Santa took the time to talk to each of our children and there was plenty of time for photo opportunities. Rowcroft is a cause close to our hearts so it was lovely to know that our visit would make a small difference especially at Christmas.”