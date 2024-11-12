Christmas is on the way and Dartmouth is getting festive.
Candlelit Dartmouth is a festive weekend on November 29 and 30.
On both the Friday and Saturday the Stalls in RAG are open in the Royal Avenue Gardens between 10am and 8pm.
Friday sees the opening ceremony at 5.50pm and Santa arrives by boat float at 6pm.
On Saturday at 5.30pm the Lantern Procession starts in Old Market Square travelling to RAG.
Monday December 2 means a Christmas Evening Fayre at the Sail Loft between 5pm and 9pm.
On Wednesdays 4, 11 and 18 there are kids takeaway suppers at Jenny Koos
Thursday 5 offers late night shopping and free harbour mooring
On Friday 6 there’s a D & d Chamber event
It’ll be a busy Saturday 7 with RNLI crab pot lights at 6pm and a shanty band at 7pm and refreshments, stalls and Santa until 8pm and a BRNC (Britannia Royal Naval College) concert at the Flavel from 7.30pm.
Tuesday 10 means the Dartmouth Fatstock Show and the Royal Ballet Live presents Cinderella at the Flavel from 7.15pm.
On Thursday 12 there’;s late night shopping, free harbour mooring and a matinee performance of Cinderella at the Flavel from 2pm.
On Friday 13 we stay at the Flavel for the Riviera Dogs.
Saturday 14 means a Christmas Fayre at the Flavel, stalls at Old Market Square between 12 noon and 5pm.
There’s a Tractor of Lights procession through the town from 5pm as well as stalls and live music at the RAG between 10am and 4pm.
On Monday 16 there are family food offers at the Old Market.
Thursday 19th offers late night shopping and free harbour mooring.
Tuesday 20 heralds the Foss Street Christmas Event.
On Saturday 21 there’s a Christmas market with stalls at RAG between 10am and 5pm, kids fancy dress and the Royal Ballet Live via a link-up with the Nutcracker at the Flavel at 2pm and Carols on the Cove with a band and
mince pies at Bayards Cove Inn.
Finally on December 31 New Year’s Eve there will be fancy dress parties in bars and fireworks at South Embankment.