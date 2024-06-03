Rumours abound that new Plymouth Argyle Head Coach Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen have been house hunting in and around Salcombe.
Rooney is the record goalscorer for Manchester United and for the England team from 2015 to 2023.
Coleen is a media personality and patron of Alder Hey Children’s charity.
They have four children.
So where might they live?
We approached Theo Spink, a consultant from leading estate agents Luscombe Maye, to come up with some suggestions.
First up Le Temps Perdu (which is French for ‘lost time’), Robinsons Row, Salcombe. £3,000,000.
He said: “Just about to hit the market, this perfect family sized property has been recently renovated and is absolutely spectacular!
“Room for the four boys both inside and out – plus walk directly into Fore Street for shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.
“You also have storage under the house for a small boat and lots of space for wetsuits, paddle boards etc – all perfect for keeping young lads active throughout the day!
“Whitestrand (where you can launch your boat/paddle boards) is less than 100 yards away and you get parking in the courtyard (which the current owners say takes a Range Rover).”
Theo’s next selection is Epperstone House, Fortescue Road, Salcombe. £2,250,000.
He describes it as: “A great detached family home, on one of the most popular (and expensive!) roads in Salcombe.
“Tucked away near the top of town, affording peace and quiet and privacy, this spacious house has lovely views across the mouth of the Estuary and out to sea.
“With good parking and garaging, there are good sized gardens around the house.
“Inside, the rooms are very well proportioned affording very good family accommodation for a family of six.
Finally Theo remarked: “One for Wayne as a ‘crash pad’ when he is working in Plymouth and the family are at home: 28 The Salcombe, Fore Street, Salcombe. £895,000.
A fabulous two-bedroom apartment, affording awesome views of the Salcombe Estuary, with a parking space and a boat mooring at the front of the property.
“Everything you would want from a brilliantly located town centre apartment – perfect lock-up-and-leave with all the bells and whistles.”